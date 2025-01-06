Syria's foreign, defence ministers arrive in UAE: Syrian news agency

Photo: AFP

Foreign and defence ministers in the Syrian Transitional Government have arrived in the UAE on their first official visit to the country, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

The visit by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Head of Intelligence Anas Khattab aims at discussing prospects for cooperation and coordination, it added.

On December 9, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest developments in Syria with Al Shibani in a phone call.

Earlier in December and after almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus with no sign of army deployments. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for Moscow. Russian state media outlet TASS said Assad and his family members have been provided with asylum in the Russian capital.

ّIn a statement following the events, the UAE reiterated its commitment to the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, as well as to ensuring security and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.