Syrian rebels enter suburbs of key city of Homs, sources say

Rebel fighters at Homs countryside, Syria. Photo: Reuters

Syrian rebels entered suburbs of the key city of Homs on Saturday, sources said, pressing a lightning week-long advance as front lines collapse across the country and government forces battle to save President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule.

A Homs resident as well as army and rebel sources said the insurgents had breached government defences from the north and east of the city. The Syrian military did not immediately comment on the reports.

Fighting had raged around the north of strategically vital Homs since late on Friday with government forces reinforcing and using intense airstrikes to hammer the rebels.

Insurgents also seized almost the entire southwest within 24 hours and advanced to within 30km (20 miles) of Damascus as government forces fell back to more defensible positions, rebels said.

Underscoring the possibility of a renewed uprising in the capital itself, protesters in a Damascus suburb tore down a statue of Assad's father, residents said, with video showing them tearing it to pieces.

Assad remains in Damascus, Syria's state news agency said.

Since the rebels' sweep into Aleppo a week ago, government defences have crumbled at dizzying speed as insurgents seized a string of major cities and rose up in places where the rebellion had long seemed over.

Besides capturing Aleppo in the north, Hama in the centre and Deir al-Zor in the east, rebels said they have taken southern Quneitra, Deraa and Suweida.

The twin threats to strategically vital Homs and the capital Damascus now pose an existential threat to Assad's decades of rule in Syria and the continued influence there of his main regional backer Iran.

The pace of events has stunned Arab capitals and raised fears of a new wave of regional instability.

Syria's civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad's rule, dragged in big outside powers, created space for militants to plot attacks around the world and sent millions of refugees into neighbouring states.

Assad had long relied on allies to subdue the rebels, with bombing by Russian warplanes while Iran sent allied forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi militia to bolster the Syrian military and storm insurgent strongholds.

But Russia has been focused on the war in Ukraine since 2022 and Hezbollah has suffered big losses in its own gruelling war with Israel, significantly limiting its ability or that of Iran to bolster Assad.

Syria's territorial integrity

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and the main rebels' backer Turkey met on Saturday and agreed on the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and on restarting a political process, they said.

But there was no indication they agreed on any concrete steps, with the situation inside Syria changing by the hour.

Russia has a naval base and airbase in Syria that have not only been important for its support of Assad, but also for its ability to project influence in the Mediterranean and Africa.

Moscow has been supporting government forces with intense air strikes but it was not clear if it could easily step up this campaign.

Iran has said it would consider sending forces to Syria, but any immediate extra assistance would likely depend on Hezbollah and Iraqi militias.

The Lebanese group sent some "supervising forces" to Homs on Friday but any significant deployment would risk exposure to Israeli airstrikes, Western officials said.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias are on high alert, with thousands of heavily armed fighters ready to deploy to Syria, many of them amassed near the border. Iraq does not seek military intervention in Syria, a government spokesman said on Friday.

A top Iranian official, Ali Larijani, met Assad in Damascus on Friday, an Iranian news agency reported a lawmaker as saying. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said "no specific decisions have been made regarding a horizon for Syria's future".

Battle for Homs