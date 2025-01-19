Syria destroys millions of captagon pills, other drugs

Members of the security forces with Syria's new government inspect a warehouse that used to hide pills of captagon inside children's toys, hookahs, house doors and plastic insulation, during a raid in Latakia on January 19, 2025. — AFP

Syrian security forces destroyed seized drugs on Sunday including around 100 million pills of the amphetamine-like stimulant captagon — whose production and trafficking flourished under ousted president Bashar Al Assad, an official said.

A 2022 AFP investigation found that Syria under Assad had become a narco state, with the $10-billion captagon industry dwarfing all other exports and funding both his regime and many of his enemies.

"We destroyed large quantities of narcotic pills," said official Badr Youssef, including "about 100 million captagon pills and 10 to 15 tonnes of hashish" as well as raw materials used to produce captagon.

He spoke from the Damascus headquarters of the defunct Fourth Division where the drugs were seized. The Fourth Division, a notorious branch of the Syrian army, was controlled by Assad's brother Maher.

The official Sana news agency said "the anti-narcotics department of the (interior) ministry is destroying narcotic substances seized at the headquarters of the Fourth Division".

An AFP photographer saw security personnel in a Fourth Division warehouse load dozens of bags filled with pills and other drugs into trucks, before taking them to a field to be burned.

On December 8, Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad after a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks. The army and Assad's security apparatus collapsed as the new authorities seized control of Damascus.

On Saturday, Sana reported that authorities had seized "a huge warehouse belonging to the former regime" in the coastal city of Latakia. It said the factory "specialised in packing captagon pills into children's toys and furniture".