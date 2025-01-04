Syria: Damascus airport to start operating international flights from January 7

Photo: AFP

Syria's Damascus airport will start operating international flights from January 7, Syrian Civil Aviation Authority chief Ashad Al Saliby told Syrian state news agency on Saturday.

"We assure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating Aleppo and Damascus airports, with the help of our partners, so that they will be capable of receiving flights from all over the world," he added.

On Thursday, Qatar Airways announced that it will resume flights to the Syrian capital after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights beginning on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.