Sudan, Iran trade ambassadors after eight-year rupture

One of the two-year-old twin survived after she landed between the rails when the pram fell off the platform at Carlton station, according to the police
Sudan's de facto leader, army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, received on Sunday an Iranian ambassador and sent his own to Tehran, the government said, cementing a rapprochement after an eight-year rupture.
Sudan and Iran agreed last October to resume diplomatic relations, as the army-aligned government scrambled for allies during its war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The Sudanese government, loyal to the army in its 15-month fight against the RSF, announced in a statement that Burhan had received Tehran's new ambassador Hassan Shah Hosseini in Port Sudan.
The Red Sea city has become Sudan's de facto seat of government since Khartoum became wracked by fighting.
This is "the beginning of a new phase in the course of bilateral relations between the two countries", foreign ministry undersecretary Hussein Al Amin said as Burhan sent off Sudan's new ambassador to Iran, Abdelaziz Hassan Saleh.
Sudan broke off relations with Iran in 2016 in a show of solidarity with Saudi Arabia, after the kingdom's embassy in Tehran was attacked following the Saudi execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.
Several Saudi allies in the region also cut ties with Iran at the time.
In March 2023, however, Riyadh and Tehran announced the restoration of their relations following an agreement brokered by China.
Iran has since moved to cement or restore relations with neighbouring Arab countries.
One of the two-year-old twin survived after she landed between the rails when the pram fell off the platform at Carlton station, according to the police
Anti-tourism activists have staged protests across Spain, saying visitors drive up housing costs and lead to residents being unable to afford to live in city centres
reported that top officials at the US Secret Service repeatedly rejected requests from Trump's security detail for more manpower and gear at events
It is necessary to destroy Russian bombers at Russian air bases to protect Ukraine from air raids, says Ukrainian President
Pope Francis urges athletes to be messengers of peace and models for young people
The 60-point document follows the closed doors Central Committee meeting which takes place once in roughly five years, and is known as a plenum
Several women were seen among the Secret Service agents racing to shield Trump with their bodies as the gunshots ring out
Meloni's party voted against second term for von der Leyen; rightist prime minister avoided joining forces with left-wing parties