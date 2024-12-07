Source close to Hezbollah says sent 2,000 fighters to Syria

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Lebanon's Hezbollah has sent 2,000 fighters into Syria, a source close to the armed group said on Saturday, as ally Damascus reels from a rebel offensive that has seized major cities.

The Iran-backed group, which has fought alongside the forces of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria's war since 2011, "sent 2,000 fighters to the Qusayr area" near the Lebanese border, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The source said that since the rebel offensive began last week, Hezbollah has not taken an active part in the fighting.

The group's fighters had been sent "to defend its positions" in the mountains along the Syria-Lebanon border, the source said, adding that Hezbollah "has not yet participated in any battles".

The rebel coalition in Syria has already seized two of Syria's main cities, Aleppo in the north and Hama in the centre.

They launched their offensive on November 27, the same day that a ceasefire took effect in the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which has left the Lebanese group weakened.

On Saturday, rebel forces were at the gates of the key central city of Homs and were advancing towards the capital Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The source said Hezbollah sent "150 military advisers to Homs, to help the Syrian army if it decides to defend" the city.

Since 2013, Hezbollah has openly backed Assad's forces.

Hezbollah fighters helped Assad regain territory lost earlier in the civil war, which broke out in 2011 after the repression of anti-government protests.

The Lebanese group supported Syrian government forces as they seized Qusayr city from rebel control in 2013, with Hezbollah later setting up a military base and training camp there.

But as the war in Syria had been largely dormant until last week, Hezbollah has "withdrawn the majority of its fighters over the past two years", said the source.