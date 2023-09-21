Shots fired near US embassy in Lebanon, no casualties

US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
Gunshots were heard late in the evening near the US embassy in Lebanon, a spokesperson told AFP Thursday morning, reporting no casualties.
"At 10:37 pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US Embassy," said embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson.
"There were no injuries, and our facility is safe," he said, adding that the embassy was in "close contact" with law enforcement.
The highly-secured embassy complex is located in the northern Beirut suburb of Awkar.
US diplomatic and military missions in Lebanon were attacked on a number of occasions during the 1975-1990 civil war, when militants also kidnapped several US hostages.
The embassy relocated to Awkar after it was struck by a suicide attack in April 1983 that killed 63 people.
Wednesday's incident also coincided with the anniversary of a deadly 1984 car bombing outside the US embassy annex in Beirut, which the US blamed on the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter
Immigration officials have also been asked to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians