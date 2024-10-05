Potential Hezbollah chief successor 'unreachable' since Friday Israeli strikes: Sources

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 2:45 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 8:51 PM

Hezbollah’s anticipated next leader Hashem Safieddine is "unreachable" since Israeli strikes on the Lebanese capital on Friday, a security source in Lebanon said.

Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs since yesterday have kept rescue workers from searching the site of an Israeli strike suspected to have killed Safeiddine, three Lebanese security sources said, according to a Reuters report.

Saffieddine is widely expected to succeed the group's slain leader Hassan Nasrallah who was killed in an Israeli powerful airstrike on the city last week.

A source close to Hezbollah confirmed to AFP that Hezbollah "is trying to reach the underground headquarters that were targeted, but every single time Israel starts striking again to impede rescue efforts."

Safieddine "was with Hezbollah's head of intelligence," known as Hajj Murtada, when the strikes took place, he said.