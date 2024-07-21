Saudi urges 'maximum restraint' after Israel strikes Yemen

A giant fire erupts at an oil storage facility following Israeli strikes in Yemen's Huthi-held port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:17 PM

Saudi Arabia, a major foreign player in Yemen's nearly decade-long civil war, urged restraint on Sunday in the wake of an Israeli strike that the Huthi rebels said killed six people.

The Israeli attack which hit the Huthi-controlled city of Hodeida, "aggravates the current tension in the region and halts the ongoing efforts to end the war in Gaza", the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

It "called on all parties to exercise maximum restrain and to distance the region and its people from the dangers of war".

Saudi Arabia mobilised an international military coalition against the Huthis in 2015, although a truce has largely held for the past two years.

Efforts by the kingdom to broker a Yemen peace deal have faltered in the wake of an anti-shipping campaign by the Huthi rebels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.