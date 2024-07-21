Saudi Arabia's mining minister to visit Brazil and Chile

Several women were seen among the Secret Service agents racing to shield Trump with their bodies as the gunshots ring out
Saudi Arabia's mining minister will visit Brazil and Chile over the coming two weeks, the ministry said on Sunday, as the world's leading oil exporter seeks to expand its international presence in mining.
In Brazil, talks will cover mining, food processing, and aviation, while in Chile the focus is on lithium, needed for electric vehicle batteries.
"This aligns with the Kingdom's direction towards expanding the production of EVs," a Saudi government statement said.
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayaf will land in Brazil on Monday and leave for Chile, the world's second largest producer of lithium, next Sunday.
First in Brazil, Alkhorayaf will meet agricultural and industrial groups, including Minerva Foods, JBS, and BRF SA, as well as the Brazilian Mining Association (IBRAM) and mining company Vale.
In Chile, Alkhorayaf will meet his counterpart Aurora Williams, as well as mining companies Antofagasta, and Codelco, a state-run company tasked with bringing the Chilean government into the lithium industry.
Codelco has been seeking private sector partners to launch lithium projects.
A potential candidate is Saudi Arabia's Almar Water Solutions, whose chief executive said in June the company sought a partnership with Codelco in its planned Maricunga lithium mining project.
Long dependent on oil, Saudi Arabia hopes to use lithium to help diversify its economy and turn itself into a hub for EV manufacturing.
The diversification strategy includes plans to expand into international mining to secure access to minerals, including copper, cobalt and nickel as well as lithium.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and the Kingdom's Mining Company, known as Ma'aden, which is 67% owned by the PIF, formed a joint venture called Manara Minerals to invest in mining assets abroad.
Brazil's minister for energy Alexandre Silveira said last month the PIF plans to invest $15 billion in Brazil in areas such as green hydrogren, infrastructure, and renewable energy.
Several women were seen among the Secret Service agents racing to shield Trump with their bodies as the gunshots ring out
Meloni's party voted against second term for von der Leyen; rightist prime minister avoided joining forces with left-wing parties
The government had extended a curfew as authorities braced for the Supreme Court hearing
Thirty-five congressional Democrats have now publicly called on the president to drop out following the June 27 debate against Trump
Cyber intelligence agency urges consumers to source their technical information and updates from official CrowdStrike sources only
One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
Hundreds of children forced apart from their parents by Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent, a campaign that has jailed hundreds of regime critics following 2020 protests
North's actions raising tensions near the heavily armed border could have fatal consequences, says South Korean military