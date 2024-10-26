Saudi Arabia condemns Israel attack on Iran

Photo: Reuters file

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israel's attack on Iran and reaffirmed the kingdom's position in rejecting the continuing escalation in the region.

Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday in retaliation to Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2.30am UAE time).

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and a contravention of international laws and norms," Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X.