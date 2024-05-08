Saudi announces fines for violating Haj rules in 2024

The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
Saudi Arabia has announced penalties for violations of Haj rules and regulations for the year 2024.
According to the country's Ministry of Interior, a fine of 10,000 riyals (nearly Dh 9,800) will be imposed on citizens as well as visitors who are caught without a Haj permit in the following places: The city of Mecca; Central area; sacred sites; Al-Haramain Train Station in Al-Rasifa; security control centres; temporary security control centres; and sorting centres.
The implementation of the penalty is scheduled to start from June 2, 2024 till June 20, 2024.
The Ministry also announced that those residing in non-designated areas without permit will be deported to home country and will be prohibited from entering the Kingdom in accordance with specified periods cited in the Saudi law.
The fine imposed on violators, amounting to 10,000 riyals, will be doubled if the violation is repeated.
