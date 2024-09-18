Russia slams pager blasts, warns of igniting tensions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: 'What has happened, whatever it is, is certainly leading to an escalation of tensions.'

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:43 PM

Russia on Wednesday condemned a deadly attack that saw hundreds of pagers used by militant group Hezbollah simultaneously explode across Lebanon, saying the blasts risked igniting tensions in an already "explosive" region.

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack, which analysts said was likely caused by explosives concealed in the devices during production or delivery.

"What has happened, whatever it is, is certainly leading to an escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The region itself is in an explosive situation...And every incident like this has the potential to be a trigger," he added.

The Russian foreign ministry also denounced the attack in an earlier statement.