Rafah crossing to reopen for foreigners today: Gaza border authority

Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign citizens and Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 11 Nov 2023, 11:28 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 12:23 AM

Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.

Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign citizens and Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian official and an Egyptian medical source said the suspension was due to problems bringing medical evacuees to Rafah from inside Gaza.

