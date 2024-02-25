UAE

Qatar to host mediated Hamas-Israel truce talks this week

Egyptian security sources say that representatives from both parties will later travel to Cairo for further talks

By Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 4:06 PM

Qatar will host mediated talks between Hamas and Israel aiming to finalise an agreement on a truce this week, Egyptian security sources said.

Representatives from both parties will later travel to Cairo for further talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the timing and mechanism for executing any deal, including hostage releases, the sources said.

