Qatar says Gaza ceasefire will begin at 7am Friday, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 6:42 PM

Qatar said Thursday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war will begin at 7am Friday, with aid “going in as soon as possible.”

Majed Al Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, made the announcement in a news conference in Doha, Qatar.

The ceasefire had been anticipated after a deal was reached, though details were still being sorted out over the last day.

Al Ansari said the first batch of captive civilians will be delivered around 4pm, including 13 women and children.

ALSO READ: