Qatar negotiating release of 10-15 hostages for Gaza ceasefire, says source

During the surprise attack on Israel on Oct 7, Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages

By AFP

Palestinians fleeing Gaza City towards the southern areas walk on a road on November 8, 2023. Photo: AFP
Palestinians fleeing Gaza City towards the southern areas walk on a road on November 8, 2023. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

Qatar is mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the potential release of 10-15 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a ceasefire of one or two days, a source briefed on the talks told AFP Wednesday.

"Negotiations mediated by the Qataris in coordination with the US are ongoing to secure the release of 10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire," the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

On Oct 20, Hamas released two American hostages. Two more hostages — elderly Israeli women — were released a few days later. When Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, rampaging through towns, killing 1,400 people, mainly civilians, the militants also took some 240 hostages to Gaza. There are Israelis and foreign nationals taken as captives in the attack.

