Pope calls for Gaza ceasefire to be 'immediately respected'

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's square for the Angelus prayer on January 19, 2025, in The Vatican. — AFP

Pope Francis called on Sunday for a ceasefire in Gaza to be "immediately respected", as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.

"I express gratitude to all the mediators," the Argentine pontiff said shortly after the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas began.

"Thanks to all the parties involved in this important outcome. I hope that, as agreed, it will be immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages will finally be able to go home to hug their loved ones again", he said.

"I pray so much for them, and their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will even more quickly reach...the people of Gaza, who have so many urgent needs", Francis said.

"Both Israelis and Palestinians need clear signs of hope. I hope that the political authorities of both, with the help of the international community, can reach the right two-state solution.

"May everyone say yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace", he added.