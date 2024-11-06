Palestinians build new lives in Cairo's 'Little Gaza'

Waiters serves Gaza-style turkey shawarma sandwiches, wrapped in paper with the Kefiyeh pattern, at the 'Hay Al Rimal' Palestinian-owned restaurant in Cairo on October 28, 2024. — AFP

Palestinian Bassem Abu Aoun serves Gaza-style turkey shawarma at his restaurant in an eastern Cairo neighbourhood, where a growing number of businesses opened by those fleeing war have many dubbing the area "Little Gaza".

"It was a big gamble," said the 56-year-old about opening his restaurant, Hay Al Rimal, named after his neighbourhood in Gaza City, now devastated by Israeli bombardment.

"I could live for a year on the money I had, or open a business and leave the rest to fate," he said.

So less than four months after fleeing with his family to neighbouring Egypt from the besieged Palestinian territory, he opened his eatery in Cairo's Nasr City neighbourhood.

The establishment is one of the many cafes, falafel joints, shawarma spots and sweets shops being started by newly arriving Palestinian entrepreneurs in the area — despite only being granted temporary stays by Egypt.

These spaces have become a refuge for the traumatised Gazan community in Cairo, offering a livelihood to business owners, many of whom lost everything in the war.

"Even if the war stops now in Gaza, it would take me at least two or three years to get my life back on track," Abu Aoun said.

"Everything has been wiped out there," he continued.

His patrons are mainly fellow Palestinians, chatting in their distinct Gazan dialect as they devour sandwiches that remind them of home.

On a wall next to his shop was a mural of intertwining Egyptian and Palestinian flags.

"I have a responsibility to my family and children who are in university," said the restaurateur, whose two eateries in Gaza have now been completely destroyed.

Abu Aoun and his family are among more than 120,000 Palestinians who arrived in Egypt between November last year and May, according to Palestinian officials in Egypt.

They crossed through the Rafah border crossing, Gaza's only exit point to the outside world until Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side in early May and closed it ever since.

Although Egypt insists it won't do Israel's bidding by allowing permanent refugee camps on its territory, it had allowed in medical evacuees, dual passport holders and others who managed to escape.

Many drained their life savings to escape, paying thousands of dollars a head to the private Egyptian travel agency Hala, the only company coordinating Gaza evacuations.

War broke out in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas's surprise attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed 43,391 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the UN considers reliable.

Opening the restaurant was not an easy decision for Abu Aoun, but he says he's glad he did it.

"I'll open a second branch and expand," he said with a smile, while watching a family from Central Asia being served a traditional Gazan salad.

Nearby is Kazem, a branch of a decades-old, much-loved Gaza establishment serving iced dessert drinks.