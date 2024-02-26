Palestinian Prime Minister submits government's resignation

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 12:41 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Feb 2024, 2:29 PM

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, saying "new political measures" were needed given the changing reality in Gaza.

"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding that it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".

He said he had offered the resignation last Tuesday but was formally submitting it "in writing" on Monday.

Abbas has faced mounting anger since war erupted on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, with many criticising the Palestinian president for not severely condemning the Israeli offensive there and the rising violence in the West Bank.

Since 2007, the Palestinian leadership has been divided between the Palestinian Authority of Abbas, which exercises limited power in the West Bank, and Hamas which rules Gaza.

The resignation of the government in the West Bank comes as several countries, including the United States, have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority that would take charge of all Palestinian territories after the war in Gaza ends.

"The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip," Shtayyeh said in a brief speech announcing the resignation.

He called for inter-Palestinian consensus and the "extension of the (Palestinian) Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".

The war in Gaza broke out after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The retaliatory Israeli military offensive in Gaza has so far killed at least 29,782 people, most of them women and children.

