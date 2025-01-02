Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts

Pictures of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are hung across the facade of the building housing the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel in the occupied-West Bank city of Ramallah on January 2, 2025. Photo: AFP file

The Palestinian Authority has ordered the suspension of broadcasts by Al Jazeera in a move the Qatar-based television network condemned on Thursday as reminiscent of Israeli practices.

The move drew condemnation from press watchdogs and the UN human rights office called on the PA to "reverse course and respect its international law obligations".

Al Jazeera is already banned from broadcasting from Israel amid a long-running feud with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

In September, masked Israeli troops raided the Al Jazeera office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, to issue an initial 45-day closure order, in a move the PA foreign ministry slammed as "a flagrant violation" of press freedom at the time.

On Thursday, the PA insisted its own suspension order was "temporary", adding its decision followed a complaint from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate about the network's coverage.

"These measures shall be applied until Al Jazeera chooses to act in accordance with basic media ethics, including its duty to prevent deliberate disinformation, ban the glorification of violence and end the incitement to armed mutiny," the PA said.

The syndicate, which represents about 3,000 Palestinian journalists, said several had filed complaints against Al Jazeera for "biased media coverage on its platforms, including incitement, misleading reports and content that stirs internal discord".

The suspension order involves "temporarily freezing the work of all journalists, employees, crews and affiliated channels until their legal status is rectified," official news agency Wafa reported.

Al Jazeera aired images of what appeared to be Palestinian security officers entering the network's office in Ramallah and handing over the suspension order.

The network condemned the decision, saying it "aligns with Israeli occupation practices targeting its media teams".

It accused the PA, which has limited administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, of "attempting to deter Al Jazeera from covering escalating events in the occupied Palestinian territories", including in the northern West Bank.

PA security forces have been engaged in weeks of deadly clashes with militants in the northern town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

The ban on Al-Jazeera drew condemnation from press freedom organisations and the UN human rights office.

"We are deeply concerned by Palestinian Authority's suspension of Al Jazeera operations and reporters in the West Bank, amid troubling trend of suppressing freedom of opinion and expression," the UN office posted on X.

The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem expressed "grave concerns" over the decision, which it said "raises serious questions about press freedom and democratic values in the region."

It called on the Palestinian Authority to "reconsider its decision immediately".

Militant group Hamas, rivals of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement which dominates the PA, said the ban went against Palestinian interests.

"This decision aligns with a series of recent arbitrary actions taken by the Authority to curtail public rights and freedoms, and to reinforce its security grip on the Palestinian people," Hamas said in a statement.

"We call on the Palestinian Authority to immediately reverse this decision ... It is crucial to ensure the continuation of media coverage that exposes the (Israeli) occupation and supports the steadfastness of our people."