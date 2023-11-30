One killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
At least one woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in a shooting attack during rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.
"Two terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons fired at civilians at a bus stop, and they were neutralised by security forces and a civilian who was nearby," Israeli police said.
A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene. The latter said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.
The US ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.
"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.
ALSO READ:
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data
Kyiv authorities said five people — including an 11-year-old — were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours
Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court