No vegetables or meat, hunger pangs stalk Gazans

Independent UN rights experts on Tuesday said Israel was conducting a "targeted starvation campaign" against Palestinians in Gaza.

"We have no vegetables to cook or meat. We need everything."

"There is nothing for us except some flour and tinned goods that make us sick," he said.

There is barely any food left in the north of the besieged Palestinian territory, said the 24-year-old in Jabalia. And the price of what little reaches residents there is skyrocketing.

Yussef Jaber dreams of drinking a mint tea with a lot of sugar but instead he is confronting hunger more than nine months into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

A Palestinian child suffering from malnutrition is nursed at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. AFP

Israel accused the expert panel of "spreading misinformation".

While the United Nations has not officially declared famine in Gaza, the experts noted 34 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since Hamas's October 7 attack that set off the war.

Israel imposed a siege on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, limiting the entry of aid and commercial goods.

Jaber and aid groups working in Gaza say the rare food and basic supplies available in the markets now cost a small fortune.

Sugar sells for about 100 Israeli shekels ($27) per kilo, said Jaber, making it -- and his beloved tea -- an out-of-reach luxury.

Northern Gaza is suffering particularly badly. The UN humanitarian office OCHA says commercial trucks have not been able to make deliveries there for months.

"We lead a life of shame and humiliation," Jaber said.

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, as they struggle with food scarcity, basic necessities amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS

The shortages include a "near total lack of protein sources", with only a few, locally sourced vegetables for sale at unaffordable prices, OCHA said on Monday.

In Deir al-Balah, the exorbitant cost of fuel, at 120 shekels per litre, has prevented trucks from delivering drinking water, according to Maysa Saleh, a Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) worker in the central Gazan city.

The price of shampoo has soared to $26, soap to $8.

"Most of us resort to showering with homemade dishwashing liquid," Saleh said. "Any washing is in salt water from the sea."

She said there had been a significant increase in diseases such as Hepatitis C.

"Unfortunately, with the lack of health care and sterilising and cleaning material, people's health is at stake."

Thousands of aid-laden trucks meanwhile remain stuck in Egypt or the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Israel, according to NRC.