Netanyahu says Israel has 'taken out' Nasrallah's successors

Israeli forces have killed the would-be successors of late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, without naming them.

"We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement," Netanyahu said in a pre-recorded video message.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hashem Safieddine, the man expected to replace the slain Nasrallah, had probably been "eliminated". It was not immediately clear who Netanyahu meant by the "replacement of the replacement".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been for many, many years," Netanyahu said in the video message directed at the people of Lebanon.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel last October 8, a day after Hamas Palestinian militants attacked southern Israel from Gaza. Hezbollah cited solidarity with Hamas.

Some 60,000 Israeli citizens in the country's north have been forced to leave their homes, while Israel's stated objective is to make its northern areas safe from Hezbollah rocket fire and allow those displaced residents to return.

"Israel has a right to defend itself. Israel also has a right to win. And Israel will win," Netanyahu said.