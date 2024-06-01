Netanyahu insists on Hamas 'destruction' as part of plan to end Gaza war

Israeli soldiers during operations in the Gaza Strip. — Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 8:58 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday insisted on Hamas's destruction as part of a plan presented by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza war.

"Israel's conditions for ending the war have not changed: The destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel," the Israeli leader said in a statement.

"Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place.

"The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter," Netanyahu added.

On Saturday, Biden said Israel was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire in Gaza.

He said Israel's three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.

It would also see the "release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for (the) release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners", Biden said.