Netanyahu government approves plan to expand settlements on Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The Netanyahu government approved a plan to expand settlements on Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

The statement said Netanyahu acted 'in light of the war and the new front facing Syria' and out of a desire to double the Israeli population on the Golan.

Earlier, Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan, condemned the seizure of the buffer zone in Golan Heights. The UAE stressed that the seizure is a violation of international laws, especially the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, which was signed by the two sides in 1974.

On Sunday, the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the threats to Israel from Syria remain despite the moderate tone of rebel leaders who ousted President Bashar al-Assad a week ago.