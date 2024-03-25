Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza

The FSB security service said 'all four terrorists' had been arrested while heading to the Ukrainian border
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he would not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States did not veto a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to veto the proposal was a "clear retreat" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas in Gaza as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages.
"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," his office said.
The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves last touched their all-time high
Palace officials struggled to regain control of the narrative, especially after a Mother's Day family photo turned out to be edited
More than 100 people injured at a concert in the Crocus City Hall, Russian foreign ministry calls it a terrorist attack
The announcement comes after weeks of rife speculation about her health since she was hospitalised in January for surgery
More than hundred people rescued from the basement of the burning Crocus City Hall music venue
She had undergone successful planned abdominal surgery in January
The 286-134 vote signals the coming end to a more-than-six-month battle over the scope of Washington's spending for the fiscal year