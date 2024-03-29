Netanyahu approves new Gaza ceasefire talks

The incident is being treated as a 'mass-casualty event', after cars and as many as 20 people were plunged into the river below
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks to take place in Doha and Cairo, his office said on Friday, days after the negotiations appeared stalled.
Since the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an "immediate ceasefire", Hamas and Israel have traded blame for their failure to agree a deal.
Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that talks between Hamas and Israel on a Gaza truce and hostage release were continuing, but the warring sides and mediators have offered little information since.
Netanyahu's office said the premier spoke to Mossad chief David Barnea about the talks, but declined elaborate on whether Barnea would be travelling to Doha or Cairo for the negotiations.
The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's military has waged a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that has killed 32,623 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.
He says it is necessary to find out why the terrorists tried to flee to Ukraine and who was waiting for them there
US prosecutors say the hacking resulted in the compromise of work accounts, personal emails, online storage and call records of millions of Americans
Indonesian rescuers called off the search for any remaining Rohingya refugees after 75 were rescued
The child died after a ceremonial chariot ran over her, after she slipped and fell from her father's arms amid the chaos
Former ministers Anantkumar Hegde, VK Singh excluded from the ruling party's list of candidates
Putin declared a national day of mourning after pledging to track down and punish all those behind the attack
Indian warship INS Kolkata nabbed the pirates after a 40-hour-long operation on March 16