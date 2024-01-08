UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

More than 23,000 killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

According to the ministry, 249 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 6:36 PM

Last updated: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 6:37 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday at least 23,084 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory since war with Israel began on October 7.

The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 249 deaths in the past 24 hours, while a total of 58,926 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip during the more than three months of fighting.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:


More news from World