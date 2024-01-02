More than 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 5:47 PM

A total of 22,185 Palestinians have been killed and 57,035 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Some 207 Palestinians were killed and 338 were wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: