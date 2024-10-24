Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Iran during early morning hours

The quake took place at a depth of 10km
Photo: NCM/Instagram
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck south of Iran on Thursday, as per the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology.
The quake was recorded by the met's seismic network at 4.38am UAE time. It took place at a depth of 10km.
As per the NCM, the earthquake had no effect in the UAE and was not felt by residents.
In October last year, UAE residents felt tremors when multiple earthquakes struck the southern part of Iran.
In June this year, at least four people were killed and 120 injured in a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Iran's northeastern city of Kashmar.
In May of 2024, a quake of magnitude 5.1 hit southern Iran. Prior to that in March, an earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck the same region.
