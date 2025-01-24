Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Southern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Southern Iran on Friday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake had a depth of 10km and was recorded at 7.51pm UAE time.

According to the NCM, the earthquake was not felt by residents in the UAE and had no impact in the country.

Photo: Instagram/NCM

This follows a similar incident on January 19, when a magnitude 5 earthquake also hit Southern Iran.