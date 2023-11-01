Look: Sheikh Mohamed greets King of Jordan upon arrival in UAE on state visit

Visit underscores the leaders' mutual commitment to continue strengthening the two countries' deep-rooted and historic relations and strategic cooperation

Photos: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 11:36 AM

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in the UAE today for a state visit set to commence tomorrow, Wednesday. UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed King Abdullah II upon his arrival at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the Supreme Audit Institution, were also present at the reception.

Accompanying King Abdullah II was Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan. The delegation also included Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, along with a number of ministers and high-ranking officials.

As the Jordanian King's plane entered UAE airspace, it was escorted by fighter jets in a ceremonial gesture of welcome and celebration of the visit. King Abdullah II's visit to the UAE comes in response to an invitation from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and underscores their mutual commitment to continue strengthening the two countries' deep-rooted and historic relations and strategic cooperation.

The visit also aims to realise their vision for sustainable development and prosperity in both nations and fulfill the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

