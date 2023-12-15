Look: Jordan's Princess Salma flies to Gaza, joins crew in airdropping aid for hospital

Photo: Jordan Armed Forces / Reuters

With her combat boots and safety vest on, Jordanian Princess Salma bint Abdullah II joined the kingdom's royal air force in flying aid to the war-torn Gaza Strip, authorities announced on Thursday.

In photos released by the Jordananian Armed Forces, Princess Salma — who holds the rank of a first lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force — is seen wearing her full military uniform, standing among the officers who are part of the mission to bring medical supplies to Jordan's field hospital No. 76 in Gaza.

This is the fifth batch of crucial aid to be airdropped in the area.

In an Instagram post, Queen Rania also shared a photo of her daughter with "her brothers in arms of the Royal Jordanian Air Force".

Boxes of medical and therapeutic supplies were unloaded by the aircraft crew to ensure the hospital's uninterrupted operations. The kingdom's Armed Forces vowed to continue offering support to Palestinians caught in the middle of the raging war between Israel and Hamas.

Battles have so far killed more than 18,700 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

