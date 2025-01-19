Look: First Israeli hostages released as Gaza truce begins

Palestinians climb on onto a Red Cross vehicle as Hamas prepares to hand over hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, to the Red Cross, in Gaza City, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

The first three Israeli hostages were released Sunday under a long-awaited Gaza truce aimed at ending more than 15 months of war that has ravaged the Palestinian territory. As the ceasefire took effect in the morning, thousands of displaced, war-weary Palestinians set off across the devastated Gaza Strip to return home.

Photo: Reuters

An initial 42-day truce brokered by Qatari, US and Egyptian mediators is meant to enable a surge of sorely needed humanitarian aid into Gaza, as a total of 33 Israeli hostages are to be released in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians in Israeli custody.

The Israeli military said the first three hostages, all women, "crossed the border into Israeli territory" in the afternoon.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group earlier identified the three women as Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

Hamas hands over hostages to the Red Cross, in Gaza City, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

This screen grab taken from AFPTV shows one of the Israeli hostages exiting a vehicle to be handed over to the Red Cross (ICRC). Photo: AFP

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the hostages were "in our hands and on their way home".

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they had endured a horrific ordeal.

"I know, we all know, they have been through hell. They are emerging from darkness into light, from bondage to freedom," he said.

Red cross members speak with Hamas in Saraya Square in western Gaza City. Photo: AFP

Photo: Reuters

People react as they watch news coverage of the release of the three hostages, in Tel Aviv, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters