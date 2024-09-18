LIVE: At least 9 killed, 300 wounded in new wave of Lebanon device explosions

People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. Reuters

Lebanon has been hit by a fresh wave of unprecedented attacks since Tuesday as a series of explosions across the country caused regional tensions to escalate to a new high.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of pagers owned by Hezbollah members — including fighters and medics — detonated simultaneously, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding up to 2,800 others.

On Wednesday late afternoon, as the country was reeling from the attack, hand-held radios owned by Hezbollah members exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

At least nine people have died in the latest attack, with more than 300 reported to be injured.

8.52pm: Initial investigation

Initial investigations shows that Lebanon pagers were booby-trapped, as per a security source.

8.35pm: No comment from Israel

There was no comment from Israel, which only hours before Tuesday's attacks had announced it was broadening the aims its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip to include its fight against the Palestinian group's ally Hezbollah.

The two have been trading near-daily cross-border fire since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

8.28pm: Hamas official issues statement

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rasheq, said the Israeli government was responsible for the repercussions of "this continuous attack on Lebanon", after hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south and in Beirut suburbs on Wednesday.

8.25pm: UN Security Council to meet

The UN Security Council will be meeting on Friday over the Lebanon pager blasts, said the council president Slovenia.

8.20pm: Where did the pagers come from?

The pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were never in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo said on Wednesday the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting, adding it had only licensed its brand to the company and was not involved in the production of the devices.

"Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Facebook.

8.03pm: Iran condemns latest attack

Iran condemned attacks in both the attacks in Lebanon that involved exploding communications devices, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.

7.54pm: Death toll rises

The Lebanon Health Ministry reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 300 injured in the second wave of device explosions.