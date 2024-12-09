Mon, Dec 09, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Lebanon's Hezbollah sees 'major, dangerous' change in Syria

Assad's downfall has stripped Hezbollah of a vital ally along Lebanon's eastern border

Published: Mon 9 Dec 2024, 4:15 PM

Updated: Mon 9 Dec 2024, 4:19 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

(L-R) Lebanon's late Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, then Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart at the time, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, at an official dinner in Damascus in February 2010. AFP File photo

Lebanon's Hezbollah views events in Syria as a "major, dangerous and new transformation", a senior Hezbollah politician said on Monday, the Iran-backed group's first reaction to the toppling of its ally Bashar al-Assad.

Hezbollah played a major part propping up Assad through years of war in Syria, before bringing its fighters back to Lebanon over the last year to fight in a bruising war with Israel - a redeployment which weakened Syrian government lines.

His downfall has stripped Hezbollah of a vital ally along Lebanon's eastern border. Assad-ruled Syria long served as a vital conduit for Iran to supply weapons to Hezbollah.

"What is happening in Syria is a major, dangerous and new transformation, and how and why what happened requires an evaluation, and the evaluation is not done on the podiums," Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said in a statement.

Syrian armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept into Damascus on Sunday, seizing the capital and forcing Assad to leave for Russia.

Israel dealt heavy blows to Hezbollah during more than a year of hostilities, which began when the Lebanese group opened fire on October 8, 2023 in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza. A ceasefire in Lebanon took effect on November 27.



