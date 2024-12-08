Lebanon says six dead in Israeli strikes on south

A view of destroyed buildings in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Saturday. AFP

Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli strikes killed six people in the country's south, 10 days into a ceasefire between the Hezbollah group and Israel.

Both Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah face accusations of having breached the truce that took effect on November 27 to end a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements on both sides.

"The Israeli enemy's air strike on the town of Beit Lif resulted in the martyrdom of five people and the injury of five others," a health ministry statement said, adding that in a separate incident a drone strike killed one person in Deir Seryan.

The two locations are more than 20 km apart.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah militant in south Lebanon, one of multiple operations against "activities... that posed a threat" to Israel.

"In one case, the (military) identified a Hezbollah terrorist who posed a threat to the troops deployed in southern Lebanon in violation" of the ceasefire, the military said, adding the air force "struck the terrorist".