Kuwait: Armed robbery at currency exchange office, accused arrested

Accused had stormed the exchange office with a firearm, following which he fled in a stolen taxi

by

Web Desk
Photo: X/@Moi_kuw

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 5:57 PM

Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 6:02 PM

A man was arrested after he committed an armed robbery at a currency exchange office in the Fintas area of the country, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The accused stormed the exchange office with a firearm, following which he fled in a stolen taxi.


After thorough investigations, detectives were able to locate the accused with the help of surveillance cameras and arrested him, the Ministry said further in a social media post.

According to the ministry, the accused confessed to the crime and also revealed the location of the hidden firearm.

The accused has been referred to competent authorities for necessary legal measures.

