Kuwait: Deportation warning for residents participating in celebratory marches

Authorities expressed confidence in the public's commitment to maintaining order and contributing to the safety and security of the community
The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has warned residents on Monday against participating in celebratory marches that may disrupt traffic, violate public decorum or cause congestion on roads.
Strict measures amounting to administrative deportation will be applied to residents who take part in such processions under any pretext, it added.
The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media called for cooperation with security authorities, expressing confidence in the public's commitment to maintaining order and contributing to the safety and security of the community.
Although the ministry's post on X did not mention the latest developments in Syria after President Bashar Al Assad's ouster, many Syrians have taken to the streets in countries like Turkey and Egypt to celebrate.
