Kuwait: Deportation warning for residents participating in celebratory marches

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has warned residents on Monday against participating in celebratory marches that may disrupt traffic, violate public decorum or cause congestion on roads.

Strict measures amounting to administrative deportation will be applied to residents who take part in such processions under any pretext, it added.

The General Department of Public Relations and Security Media called for cooperation with security authorities, expressing confidence in the public's commitment to maintaining order and contributing to the safety and security of the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.