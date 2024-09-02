E-Paper

Jordanian health ministry records mpox case for expat

The individual is currently in isolation

By Reuters

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:31 PM

Jordan's health ministry has recorded an mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident, state news agency Petra said on Monday,

The agency added that the case was currently in isolation.


