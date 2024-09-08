Jordan authorities investigating shooting at King Hussein crossing, interior ministry says

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 1:43 PM

Jordanian authorities have begun investigating a shooting on the other side of the King Hussein crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead in an attack.

The King Hussein bridge crossing with the occupied West Bank has been closed as it investigates the incident, a Jordanian official told Reuters.

The incident occurred in a commercial cargo area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the occupied West Bank from the kingdom.