E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Jordan authorities investigating shooting at King Hussein crossing, interior ministry says

The incident occurred in an area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the occupied West Bank

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 1:43 PM

Jordanian authorities have begun investigating a shooting on the other side of the King Hussein crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead in an attack.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The King Hussein bridge crossing with the occupied West Bank has been closed as it investigates the incident, a Jordanian official told Reuters.

The incident occurred in a commercial cargo area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the occupied West Bank from the kingdom.

ALSO READ:


More news from World