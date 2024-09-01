E-Paper

Israeli trades union federation calls general strike on Monday

Aim is to pressure the Israeli government into reaching a deal for return of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza

By Reuters

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants, carry pictures of Hersh Goldberg-Polin (R), Almog Sarusi and Carmel Gat (L), as they protest outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on Sunday. AFP
Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:33 PM

The head of Israel's Histadrut labour union called for a general strike on Monday to pressure the government into reaching a deal for return of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Arnon Bar-David called on all civilian workers to join the strike and said Ben Gurion airport, Israel's main air transport hub, would be closed from 8 a.m. (0500 GMT)



