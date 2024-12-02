Israeli strikes kill 2 despite ceasefire, Lebanon says

In this picture taken from Marjayoun, thick smoke rises from explosions as Israeli forces reportedly demolish dwellings in the border town of Khiam in southern Lebanon, on December 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

At least two people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, Lebanese authorities said, as a ceasefire ending more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah appeared increasingly fragile.

The truce, which came into effect early on November 27, stipulates that Israel will not carry out offensive military operations against civilian, military or other state targets in Lebanon, while Lebanon will prevent any armed groups, including Hezbollah, from carrying out operations against Israel.

Lebanon and Israel have already traded accusations of breaches, and on Monday, Lebanon said the violations had turned deadly.

One person was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun, about 10 km (six miles) from the border with Israel, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Lebanon's state security said an Israeli drone strike had killed a member of its force while he was on duty in Nabatieh, 12 km from the border. State security called it a "flagrant violation" of the truce.

Lebanon's parliament speaker accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. "The aggressive actions carried out by Israeli occupation forces... represent a flagrant violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement," Nabih Berri, who helped mediate the ceasefire on behalf of ally Hezbollah, said in a statement.

He also asked the committee supervising the ceasefire with Israel on Monday to oblige Israel to stop ceasefire violations and withdraw from the Lebanese territories, his office said in a statement on Facebook.

While Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the reports, they have since issued statements on attacks in Lebanon.

On Monday, Israeli military said it had attacked military vehicles operating in the vicinity of military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon's Bekaa.

Troops also attacked military vehicles used to transfer weapons near the border between Syria and Lebanon in Hermel, the Israeli military said in a statement, acknowledging that a Lebanese soldier was injured in one of its strikes.