Israeli-Moldovan citizen missing in UAE, Israeli PM's office says

Netanyahu's office said the person was an envoy of Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organisation with chapters around the world

Published: Sat 23 Nov 2024, 8:58 PM

  • Reuters

An Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen living in the United Arab Emirates has been missing since Thursday, the Israeli prime minister's office said on Saturday.

In a statement, it also said an investigation was opened based on the disappearance of the person identified as Zvi Kogan.

Netanyahu's office said the person was an envoy of Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organisation with chapters around the world. Chabad's emphasis is on interaction and community events with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism.

The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



