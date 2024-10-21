Israeli demands to end the war include freedom to operate in Lebanese airspace

Photo: AFP file

Israel gave the US a document last week with its conditions for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials and two Israeli officials.

The list of demands include Israel's airforce having freedom of operation in Lebanese airspace, and that its military would be allowed to engage in "active enforcement" to make sure the Lebanese group Hezbollah does not rearm.

Axios cited one US official as saying it is highly unlikely that Lebanon and the international community would agree to Israel's conditions to end the conflict that started after Hezbollah supported Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza.