Israeli army says 3 soldiers killed in Gaza fighting, toll reaches 75

The deaths brought the total number of Israeli defence personnel killed since October 7 to 401

By AFP

Israeli soldiers operate at the opening to a tunnel at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, amid the ground operation against Hamas. Photo: Reuters file.
Israeli soldiers operate at the opening to a tunnel at Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City, amid the ground operation against Hamas. Photo: Reuters file.

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 2:02 PM

The Israeli army said Monday three more soldiers had been killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of troop deaths there to 75 since the war began.

All three died in northern Gaza on Sunday, the military said. The deaths brought the total number of Israeli defence personnel killed since October 7 -- among them those who died in the Hamas attacks themselves, and including soldiers, reservists, kibbutz guards and others -- to 401.

