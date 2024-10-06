Israeli airstrike targets three cars in Syria's Homs, state news agency says

Some scientists are already hard at work seeking to create an AI colleague worthy of a Nobel, with this year's laureates to be announced between October 7 and 14
An Israeli airstrike targeted three cars carrying medical and relief materials in the industrial city in Syria's Homs, the Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday, adding that material damage was reported.
The state news agency quoted the head of the industrial city in a town of Homs as saying that no factories were targeted inside the city and that the sound of the blast was a result of the Israeli strike.
Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
Almost one year since the Gaza war, the conflict has widened to include clashes with Iran and Lebanon.
Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region. Iran has signalled it is fully ready for retaliation; Israel has been weighing options for its response.
Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel a day after the Oct. 7 attacks and after Israel had begun bombing Gaza, saying it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinian group.
Cross-border fire continued between Israel and Hezbollah for months, but were mostly limited to the Israel-Lebanon border area before the recent upsurge. More than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 10,000 wounded in Lebanon in nearly a year of fighting, most in the past two weeks.
ALSO READ:
Some scientists are already hard at work seeking to create an AI colleague worthy of a Nobel, with this year's laureates to be announced between October 7 and 14
The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 78 out of 105 Russian drones during the assault, with 23 more likely impacted by active electronic jamming
At least 45 container vessels stuck outside eastern ports; vessel backlog could double by end of week, analyst says
Envoys in Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, New Delhi and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York ordered to return immediately to Dhaka
27 tigers and three lions died from bird flu at My Quynh Safari in Long An province from September 6 to 18, according to media reports
Judge hands down longer sentence than prosecutors sought
The blaze in Pingtung County broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south
Flights grounded, financial markets shut for second day