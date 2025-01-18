Israel will not proceed with Gaza ceasefire until it gets hostage list, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters

Israel will not proceed with the Gaza ceasefire until it receives a list of the 33 hostages who will be released by Hamas in the first phase of the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

"We will not move forward with the agreement until we receive the list of hostages who will be released, as agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas," Netanyahu said in a statement.