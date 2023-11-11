Israel waging 'genocidal war' in Gaza, says Palestinian president

Photo: AFP

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that Palestinians are facing an "unmatched genocidal war", calling on the United States to pressure Israel into halting its offensive on Gaza.

Speaking during an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Abbas also said Palestinians needed international protection in the face of Israeli attacks.

Arab leaders and Iran's president gathered in the Saudi capital Saturday for a summit meeting expected to underscore demands that fighting in Gaza end before the Israel-Hamas war draws in other countries.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) comes after Hamas militants' attacks October 7 that Israeli officials say left about 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, and 239 taken hostage.

Israel's aerial and ground attacks has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the health ministry.

Aid groups have joined pleas for a ceasefire, warning of a humanitarian "catastrophe" in Gaza, where food, water and medicine are in short supply.

